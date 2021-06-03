WATCH: Chennai Super Kings Extend Birthday Wishes to Greats Mani Ratnam, Ilayaraaja

The three times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to two living legends of the South Indian cinema — Mani Ratnam and Ilayaraja. Mani Ratnam is a famous director, who is credited for redefining Tamil Cinema. He has also directed many famous Bollywood movies like Dil Se, Bombay, Raavan and Yuva. On the other hand, Ilayaraja is a five times National Film Awards winnings music composer.

On Wednesday, the MS Dhoni-led outfit posted a short clip from their official Instagram handle and paid rich tribute to these two greats.Have a look at the post:

Ilaiyaraaja, who is also a recipient of India’s second and third-highest civilian honours Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, turned 78 on June 2. Ratnam, who has won six National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards and several other awards in various film festivals across the globe, celebrated his 65th birthday yesterday.

Meanwhile, the most popular Southern cricket team CSK would regroup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September to continue their persuasion for their fourth IPL title.

After a humiliating run in the last edition of the cash-rich league, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the inception of IPL, Chennai looked in terrific form this season. It must be mentioned that Chennai were suspended from IPL for two seasons 2016 and 2017.

CSK won five out of their opening seven games and were placed at the second spot in the IPL table when the event was called off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chennai were only behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by two points with one game in hand.

