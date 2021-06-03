WATCH: Chennai Super Kings Extend Birthday Wishes to Greats Mani Ratnam, Ilayaraaja
On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid rich tribute to South Indian greats Mani Ratnam and Ilayaraaja via a video on Instagram.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 3, 2021, 7:35 PM IST
The three times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to two living legends of the South Indian cinema — Mani Ratnam and Ilayaraja. Mani Ratnam is a famous director, who is credited for redefining Tamil Cinema. He has also directed many famous Bollywood movies like Dil Se, Bombay, Raavan and Yuva. On the other hand, Ilayaraja is a five times National Film Awards winnings music composer.
On Wednesday, the MS Dhoni-led outfit posted a short clip from their official Instagram handle and paid rich tribute to these two greats.Have a look at the post:
View this post on Instagram
Ilaiyaraaja, who is also a recipient of India’s second and third-highest civilian honours Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, turned 78 on June 2. Ratnam, who has won six National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards and several other awards in various film festivals across the globe, celebrated his 65th birthday yesterday.
Meanwhile, the most popular Southern cricket team CSK would regroup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September to continue their persuasion for their fourth IPL title.
After a humiliating run in the last edition of the cash-rich league, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the inception of IPL, Chennai looked in terrific form this season. It must be mentioned that Chennai were suspended from IPL for two seasons 2016 and 2017.
CSK won five out of their opening seven games and were placed at the second spot in the IPL table when the event was called off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chennai were only behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by two points with one game in hand.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches