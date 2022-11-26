Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara Starts Training Ahead Of Tour Match Against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara was recently added to India A squad for the Bangladesh tour ahead of the two-match Test series. Pujara is expected to take part in the second four-day game against Bangladesh. The tour match is scheduled to be played next month. The Gujarat-born batter has already started his preparations for the practice match against Bangladesh.

On Friday, Pujara shared a video of his training. In the footage, he can be seen batting and playing some delicate shots during a practice session. “Some practice before we head to Bangladesh,” the caption of the post read.

Some practice before we head to Bangladesh ✈️ pic.twitter.com/doJ8GZ7bWe— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 25, 2022

In international cricket, Pujara was last seen in action earlier this year in July during the fifth Test against England in Birmingham. Later, Pujara was dropped from the Test squad because of his poor form.

Pujara decided to feature in English county cricket in order to rectify the errors and regain his form. The decision did pay off. Pujara enjoyed a sensational county campaign with Sussex and scored 1,094 runs at an average of 109.40 after plying just 13 innings in Division Two of the County Championship. He also notched eight centuries and three double-hundreds for Sussex across the formats.

In the international circuit, the 34-year-old has so far played 96 test matches for India and scored 6792 runs at an average of 43. 81. Pujara has 18 centuries and 33 half-centuries under his belt in the longest format of the game.

Pujara is now all set to play for the India A side ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. A solid show in the practice match will certainly help the veteran India batter script his comeback to the Test squad.

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will start on December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The second and final Test is slated to be played in Dhaka.

India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

