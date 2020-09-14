WATCH | Chris Woakes' Magical Delivery That Sends Aaron Finch Packing

Even though Australia lost the T20I series against England by 1-2, Aaron Finch who plays as the limited-overs skipper for the former was in exceptional form. Finch returned with 125 runs at an average of 41.67, which was in sharp contrast to the first ODI at the Old Trafford in Manchester, where he could only manage 16 runs even though the team won the match by 19 runs.

However, England bowlers inspired a stunning fightback to help defeat Australia by 24 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series. Australia were in a strong position at 144/3 due to a brilliant partnership between Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne. The England pacers were able to bundle out the visitors for 207.

Chris Woakes was one of the standout bowlers for the England side being led by Eoin Morgan and finished the game with 3/32 in his ten overs. This included a brilliant dismissal of Finch. Woakes managed to send Finch back to the pavilion in the 33rd over. The right-arm bowled a full delivery which managed to beat Finch's defence and take his stumps.

Woakes followed it up by taking Glenn Maxwell's stumps in the 35th over to put more pressure on the Australian side. After Finch got out, the Aussies were able to just add 62 runs to their score as they got bundled out for 207.

England Cricket, the official home of all England Cricket teams on Twitter, shared a short clip of the delivery on their official handle with caption, "THE WIZARD!!"

While Finch finished as the top-scorer for his side with 73 runs off 105 balls, Maxwell was dismissed on 1 run while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa were sent back to the pavilion soon after.

While Australia were touted to chase down the runs comfortably, the visitors eventually fell short. The final match which will decide the winner will be played on September 16.

