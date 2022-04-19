WATCH: Complete Yuzvendra Chahal Hattrick Over; All Dismissals, Celebration Which is Now Going Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal became the 19th player in IPL history to take a hattrick. He bowled a brilliant 17th over to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to derail KKR chase. The opposition was batting beautifully before Chahal changed everything with this superb over. As soon as he dismissed Cummins, who edged the ball straight to the keeper, the whole team started rushing towards Chahal who himself was busy planning a new celebration. He would later on reveal that it was inspired from 2019 World Cup meme.

He tried to execute the same pose and aced it with all the time in the world. Here’s how the celebrations panned out.



When the 31-year-old started his fourth and final over, KKR were 178/4 with a well-set Shreyas Iyer batting on 85 off 50 and had just been joined by Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 6). They needed 40 runs off the remaining four overs.

Chahal had first Venkatesh Iyer stumped off the very first delivery which put him on the verge of a hat-trick as he had taken a wicket off his last delivery of the third over to remove Nitish Rana on 18. However, Sheldon Jackson saw off the delivery safely.

Chahal then trapped KKR captain Shreyas Iyer lbw on 85 for a massive blow and then off the following, had Shivam Mavi hole out for a first-ball duck. In walked Pat Cummins and he got an outside edge to be caught by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The leggie thus finished the over with four wickets and just two runs – one of which came via a wide delivery.

“I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper,” said Chahal at the post-match ceremony on Monday.

