WATCH: Controversial Last Ball Run-out in Big Bash League Sparks Debate

Brisbane Heat needed two runs to win off the last ball and one to take the match into a Super Over but as fate would have it, Mark Steketee could not complete the run in time. Or did he? The controversial run-out decision made by the third umpire sealed the victory for Hobart Hurricanes, but sparked a fierce debate on social media.

Brisbane Heat were chasing a total of 150 made by the Hurricanes in the Big Bash League 2020-21. The top batting order was dismantled by Riley Meredith and Scott Boland in the initial stage of the innings, but it was James Bazley (49 runs not out) who held the fort on one end while wickets kept falling on the other. He had a bit of support from some of his fellow mates and fought till the end but in the end it was just not enough.

Steketee was playing at 14 when he faced the last ball of the match. He struck the low full toss and ran to grab a quick single, when Colin Ingram made a direct hit on to the stumps. At first, it looked like he made it but there was an appeal from the opposition and the call was referred to the third umpire, who took very little time to declare the batsman out.

The replay showed that the call was indeed very close and that Steketee’s bat had bounced up at the instant the bails came off. Now, according to ICC rules, the decision should go in favour of the batsman, in case the bat has hit the ground after crossing the crease first. Well, the umpire’s decision was final.

ABSOLUTE SCENES AT THE GABBA!A final ball direct hit by Colin Ingram, Mark Steketee's bat is in the air and @HurricanesBBL win by ONE RUN!#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ihINu23DE9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2020

The zoomed in, frame by frame view of the final ball #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/zlvgRfZSmH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2020

Many cricket fans said the umpire was too quick to make the judgement.

“Third umpire was in a hurry! Decision was given after one replay,” wrote one user.

Third umpire was in a hurry!! Decision was given after one replay — Ashutosh (@shutosh_m) December 30, 2020

“It would have been better if this ball was cancelled and both teams would have got one more ball to play,” wrote another.

It would have been better if this ball was cancelled and both team would have got one more ball to play — BAIBHAB NAIK (@BAIBHABNAIK10) December 30, 2020

“Yes it was in the air when bails dislodged but wasn’t it grounded before it ? According to new rules it should be not out?” wrote a third fan.

Yes it was in the air when bails dislodged but wasn’t it grounded before it ? According to new rules it should be not out? — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) December 30, 2020

The Hurricanes would go on to win by one run.