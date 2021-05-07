WATCH: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Prachi Singh Raises Temperature With Her Dance Moves

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Prachi Singh took the Internet by a storm as she dropped a dance video on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen dancing to the popular song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. The song is a remake of the 1999 song of the same name from the film Sirf Tum, and was pictured on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor.

The remake is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ikka and has been performed flawlessly by Nora Fatehi. Prachi, who keeps sharing her fitness videos on her social media, looks nothing less than a vision as she dances to this popular song. Dressed in black, the young actress raises the temperature effortlessly as she flaunts her perfect moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Singh (@prachisingh2202)

It was in 2020 when Prithvi Shaw and Prachi Singh sparked dating rumours, when both of them commented and replied to each other’s posts on Instagram.

Due to the worsening of the Covid crisis, the Indian Premier League has been suspended. But before the suspension, last week Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw exhibited impeccable form at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as he smashed a whirlwind 82, leading his team to a well-deserved victory by seven wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. The opener received praises from one and all, but one sweet message that stood out was from his rumoured girlfriends Prachi Singh.

After the match, Prachi shared a story featuring the popular cricketer on Instagram as he spoke at the presentation after being named man of the match. Along with it, she wrote: “So proud of you.” Their fondness towards each other is pretty evident and gives fans a reason to smile. Both of them are yet to confirm their relationship. Although their light-hearted interactions on social media is a treat for everyone.

