Watch: Crowd Goes Wild as MS Dhoni Announces he Will be Back For CSK Next IPL Season

Mahendra Singh Dhoni put to rest speculations surrounding in IPL future when he confirmed on Friday he’s not done playing professional cricket yet and will be returning the the yellow of his beloved franchise Chennai Super Kings next year as well. It’s expected that Dhoni will remain the captain of the franchise as well.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

When Ian Bishop put the big question in front of Dhoni after the coin toss for CSK’s final match of IPL 2022, against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, the legendary cricketer responded with a smile as the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium began roaring in anticipation.

And once he uttered “It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you”, the crowd went wild.

Watch the video below:

“Well, I think definitely. And it’s a simple reason – It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. It won’t be nice to CSK fans. Also, hopefully next year teams will be travelling so it will be a thank you to the different venues where we will be playing,” Dhoni said.

So will IPL 2023 be his final? Dhoni said, “Whether it will be my final season or not that’s a big question because you cannot predict something that big two years down the line. Definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year.”

Also Read: RR vs CSK Match Updates

Meanwhile, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will also remain with CSK next year contrary to the rumours of a rift between him and the franchise.

Jadeja stepped down from the CSK captaincy after the four-time IPL winners suffered eight defeats in a row. He then was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an injury.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here