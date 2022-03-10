WATCH: CSK Celebrates Net Bowler Rocky’s Birthday, MS Dhoni Asks ‘Cake Kon Lagayega’

Birthdays in the IPL camps are celebrated with much pomp and cake-smashing sessions. On March 7, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated net bowler Rocky Warney’s birthday at the team hotel. The team is currently preparing for the upcoming IPL 2022 session, and in between the preparations, the Super Kings celebrated Rocky’s birthday.

Rocky was delighted with the love showered over him by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammates. Sharing a video, Warney wrote that he was bowled over by Dhoni’s humility. At the start of the clip, Dhoni is heard asking, “Cake kon lagayega (Who will apply the cake)” and went on to instruct how to go about it.

Rocky called it “an unforgettable day in his life” and went on to thank the CSK management, the entire team, and of course MS Dhoni. “Am very grateful to you and all the people of the team, honoured and privileged, just surreal,” he wrote.

March 7th - An unforgettable day in my life ! Thanks to the CSK management / team / and the greatest of all time - MS Dhoni (sir) for being so sweet ! Am very grateful to you and all the people of the team …Honoured and privileged…just surreal #csk #msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yy2VaFwnsy— Rocky (@rockywarney) March 8, 2022

CSK will enter the IPL 2022 season as defending champions. The Chennai team had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the finale to lift the title for the fourth time. The squad is gearing up for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to commence on March 26 . CSK will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

While veteran cricketers Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa have joined the camp alongside young all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was part of the U19 World Cup-winning team, CSK is hoping for Deepak Chahar to recover soon.

CSK acquired Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore in the IPL auction, making him the second most expensive player of the season. Ishaan Kishan had emerged as the costliest player of IPL 2022 with Mumbai Indians breaking the bank to get him for Rs 15.25 crore.

