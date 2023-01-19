Watch: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Kick-Starts Preparations For IPL 2023, Sweats it Out in Nets

MS Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 16th edition of the T20 franchise tournament is expected to start in the last week of March and Dhoni has already started his preparations. In competitive cricket, Dhoni was last seen in action in May last year during an IPL fixture against Rajasthan Royals. But looks like the time away from the field has not impacted Dhoni’s game. The legendary cricketer was seen batting in the nets on Thursday, January 19.

The preparation has started for MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/FUapARmL4P— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2023

Needless to say, the video soon became a big talking point as fans and followers of the game expressed their curiosity to watch MS Dhoni take part in IPL soon.

“Might turn out to be the last IPL for MS Dhoni, what a legend he has been! Love and respect always,” a social media user commented.

Might turn out to be the last IPL for MS Dhoni, what a legend he has been! Love and respect always ❤️— Ritisha Tandon 👩🏻‍💻 (@ritisha_tandon) January 19, 2023

Another person wrote, “An absolute enthusiast to represent the sport.”

An absolute enthusiast to represent the sport,, #Legend 🫶🏻— DUBAI🦋 (@Alley_Cricketer) January 19, 2023

One Twitter user cheekily commented, “Mumbai Indians shivering.”

Mumbai indians shivering— Parthiban (@Parthi2078119) January 19, 2023

MS Dhoni had relinquished the leadership duties of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Dhoni was later brought back as the Chennai captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the skipper’s role midway through the IPL. Chennai failed to do anything impressive in last season’s IPL as the four-time winners somehow finished the tournament in the ninth spot. Chennai could only manage to claim eight points after playing 14 games.

Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, won their last IPL title in 2021. Overall, Dhoni has guided the Chennai-based franchise to four IPL championships. Chennai fans will now be eagerly waiting to witness Dhoni’s scintillating performance at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL is all set to reintroduce its original home-away format from the 2023 season.

MS Dhoni has so far scored 4978 runs at a strike rate of 135.20 in IPL. The World Cup-winning captain has also managed to register 23 half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings roped in England’s prolific all-rounder Ben Stokes for an amount of Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. And with this, Stokes became the joint-third most expensive player in the history of IPL.

