WATCH: Cummins Calls Usman Khawaja for Team Photo, Asks Others to Hold on Champagne Popping

Pat Cummins-led Australia on Sunday defeated England in the fifth and the final Test to clinch the Ashes 2021-22 4-0. The hosts wrapped up the day-night clash within 3 days, winning the game by 146 runs. Then began the jubilation of retaining the urn where the Aussies were ready to pop up the champagne bottles. However, the skipper asked his teammates to wait for a while and his gesture was hugely praised on social media.

While the Australians were set to open the bottles, Usman Khawaja stood in the corner as his religion doesn’t allow him to indulge in such celebrations. Cummins took notice of that and asked his teammates to hold on for a bit. The skipper asked Khawaja to come over for the photo, after that, he asked the other players to continue with their celebration.

The video of the incident was shared on social media in which Mitchell Starc could be seen keeping the champagne aside while Khawaja rushes towards the podium for the photo with the urn.

Check out the Video:

This might be a small gesture but this is what makes Pat Cummins great. He realised Khawaja had to dip because of the booze and rectifies it. pic.twitter.com/GNVsPGJhfK— Fux League (@buttsey888) January 16, 2022

England had no answers once more in Hobart to the pace barrage of Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc, who shared the wickets between them, and who took nine English wickets in the night session.

The tourists had bowled Australia out for 155 during the middle session, leaving themselves an improbable target of 271 for victory.

Rory Burns and fellow opener Zak Crawley got the tourists off to a rousing start but in the last over before tea, Burns tried to leave a ball from Green, only to chop it on, falling for 26 with the score on 68.

The wickets continued to tumble after that with no-one offering any resistance and it was no surprise when Australia wrapped up the win 40 minutes before stumps.

(With Agency Inputs)

