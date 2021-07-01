Watch: Curran Brothers Cheer Sibling Ben’s Rise In Cricket

Cricketing brothers Sam Curran and Tom Curran, who have already made a significant presence in England are now seeing their third sibling Ben Curran also shining in this sport. While Sam and Tom have already made their international debut several years ago, Tom is yet to prove his mettle on the world stage, but the left-handed batsman is already making waves in the on-going England T20 Blast league.

Ben, who is representing Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast league, smashed 62 runs off just 33 balls and played a crucial role in his team’s win. Interestingly, England cricketer Sam Billings captured the Curran brothers’ reaction to Ben’s explosive innings against Durham. Sitting in a hotel room, Sam and Tom watched their brother getting the better of Durham bowlers. As Ben hit a boundary, both Sam and Tom celebrated it by clapping with the latter even jumping off his seat seeing his brother making runs.

Billings posted the video on his Instagram stories, but a Twitter user also uploaded the clip on his accounts. Watch the video of Curran brothers’ reaction here:

This is cute - Sam Curran and Tom Curran watching the batting of their brother Ben Curran in #T20Blast - he scored 62 runs from 33 balls including 11 fours and 1 six against Durham.Credits - Sam Billings Instagram. pic.twitter.com/l6Y0JrCewG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire made 173 runs after losing five wickets on the back of Ben’s 62. Durham found the chase too big to achieve as all their players were back to pavilion at just 142, and the team lost the match by 30 runs.

Sam and Tom are currently part of the England team for the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. England is hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. The T20I series has already concluded and the English team whitewashed the Lankans who are yet to open their account on this tour.

The first ODI was also won by England by five wickets. The first white-ball game on June 29 saw Sri Lanka getting all out on 185 runs. England easily chased the target in 34 overs at the loss of five wickets. The second match is scheduled for July 1.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here