Watch: Dan Christian Takes a Screamer to Dismiss Matt Short in Big Bash League

Defending champions Sydney Sixers survived a nervous chase in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 encounter against Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday. The day belonged to Dan Christian and Sean Abbott who picked three wickets each to restrict the opponents for 147/8. Apart from his bowling, Christian also displayed amazing athleticism to help Abbott dismiss Adelaide opener Matt Short.

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bat first. Their first casualty came in the final delivery of the second over when Short mistimed a shot off Abbott and it went flying towards point. An alert Christian dived to his left to take a brilliant catch, which ended Short’s tenure at 16 runs.

Watch the video here:

Post Short’s departure, none of the Strikers’ batters could pose a threat and they were eventually limited to 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Abbott scalped three wickets for his team and his performance also helped him overtake Ben Laughlin (111) to become BBL’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 112 wickets to his name.

Christian was in good form too. He not only snared 3/8 in three overs on Tuesday night but also saved a couple of certain boundaries during the match.

Chasing a target of 148 runs, Sydney reached 150 for six in 19.2 overs. Cameos from Josh Philippe (23), James Vince (21), Moises Henriques (28) and Jordan Silk (36) helped their cause. Abbott shone with the bat as well, as he finished 19 not out against Adelaide, while Hayden Kerr hit a maximum to bring up the winning runs in the final over.

After their four-wicket victory, the reigning champions find themselves in the second position in the BBL points table with 14 points from five matches. They will head into their Boxing Day derby against Sydney Thunder on December 26. Adelaide Strikers are placed fourth with seven points from as many games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here