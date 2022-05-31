WATCH: ​Dance Moves Of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, Courtesy Dhanashree Verma

After exhibiting a terrific game of cricket on the field in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and star batter Jos Buttler are now showing off their amazing dance skills. In an Instagram video, posted by choreographer Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s wife, the duo can be seen flaunting some cool moves.

The video might help the Rajasthan Royals supporters in lifting their moods after their team suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the final. Coming back to the special dance performance by Chahal and Buttler. First, we will have to give due credit to Dhanashree for teaching the cool moves. The clip opens with Chahal and Buttler getting ready as others cheer for them. Next, they are joined by Dhanashree who helps them with the steps.

The video has become an instant hit on the social media platform. It has garnered 4.7 million views so far. And, a special message from actor Aparshakti Khurana too. He has reacted with a red heart emoji.

“The pink between the Orange & Purple,” Dhanashree wrote in the caption.

In another post, Dhanashree shared a photo of herself along with Chahal and Buttler. And she had written in the caption, “The pink between the Orange & Purple. Words will not justify the amount of respect & love I have for Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler. Jos Buttler, you’re a gentleman & the most amazing person. Will definitely miss our fun times & some serious life discussions haha. It’s true what we said to each other before departing: We didn’t get the cup but we definitely won many hearts. I feel so very blessed that I got the opportunity to create my little family. Sharing a few good moments from last night.”

Notably, both Buttler and Chahal also produced a stellar show in the 15th season of IPL. Chahal had claimed the Purple Cap after picking up 27 wickets. Buttler, on the other hand, won the Orange Cap as the England batter amassed 863 runs at a whopping average of 57.53. Moreover, the Rajasthan opener notched up four centuries and four half centuries in IPL 2022.

In the final match against Gujarat Titans, Buttler had scored 39 runs as Rajasthan somehow managed to register a paltry total of 130/9 in 20 overs. Rajasthan’s 31-year-old batter also emerged as the highest run-scorer for his side.

Chahal had picked up the crucial wicket of Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya. The spinner conceded just 20 runs in his four overs but his efforts eventually proved to be insufficient as Gujarat successfully chased the target with 11 balls remaining.

