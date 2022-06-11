Watch: Daryl Mitchell Hits a Six And The Ball Lands in Spectator's Beer Cup, New Zealand Offer Replacement

This certainly will go down as cricket’s hole in one. New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell inadvertently engineered perhaps the most hilarious moment during a Test match in recent memory when he smoked England spinner Jack Leach for a six directing the ball straight into the beer pint of an innocent spectator.

The bizarre turn of events unfolded during the 56th over of New Zealand innings on the first day of the second Test at Trent Bridge. Mitchell was turning on the heat as he shifted gears and charged forward to launch one from Leach for a clean hit over long-on. A spectator, later identified as one Susan, was enjoying beer in the stands when the ball stunningly landed in her beer cup with the drink splashing on those sitting around.

While others burst out laughing, Susan was clearly not amused. England pacer Matthew Potts who was to retrieve the ball tried explaining to his teammates what has happened to the ball.

The ball, drenched in beer had to be dried up before the play resumed.

In a superb gesture though, the New Zealand team gave Susan a replacement pint for the splashed drink. Later, Mitchell, the culprit, posed with her after the end of the day’s play.

Susan – the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit – has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the day belonged to New Zealand batters as they were put in to bat first by England captain Ben Stokes. Stand-in captain Tom Latham and Will Young made a solid starts with the opening pair adding 84 runs before being separated.

England did land to quick blows reducing New Zealand from 84/0 to 84/2 and then from 161/2 to 169/4. However, Mitchell (81*) and Tom Blundell (67*) ensured no further damage to take their team to 318/4 in 87 overs at the stumps.

James Anderson and Ben Stokes took two wickets each.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here