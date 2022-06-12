WATCH: Dasun Shanaka Destroys Hazlewood's Over; Smashes 54 off 25 Balls to Set World Record with Karunaratne

The Aussies were rooting for a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20I series but home captain Dasun Shanaka had some other plans. On Saturday, the former World Champions defeated Aaron Finch & Co by 4 wickets in what turned out to be a rollicking chase.

In pursuit of a stiff 177-run target, Sri Lanka were reduced to 188 for 6 in 17 overs, requiring 59 runs off the last 18 balls. Australia’s premier speedster Josh Hazlewood came into the attack and the show began. Chamika Karunaratne took a single off the first ball and gave the strike to his captain.

Shanaka instantly hit the top gear, smashing 20 runs off the next four deliveries (6, 6, 4, 4) to send the Aussies in a state of shock while the Lankan fans present at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium had gone gaga over what they just saw.

The Sri Lanka skipper started off the penultimate over with a six and smashed two boundaries, bringing down the equation to 19 needed off the final 6 balls.

Kane Richardson, who came to defend those 19 runs, succumbed under pressure and delivered two consecutive wides at the beginning. Following a couple of singles, Shanka charged again with back-to-back boundaries and levelled the score with a maximum. The Aussie quick then bowled another wide and Sri Lanka ended the series with a win to remember.

Soon after the duo of Shanaka and Karunaratne handed the team a four-wicket win with one ball remaining, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted, “Chasing down 59 in the final three overs is the most scored by any team to win a game in the last three overs.”

Chasing down 59 in the final three overs is the most scored by any team to win a game in the last three overs. #SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/CKTVfnrcLz — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 11, 2022

Speaking on his ravishing knock, an unbeaten 54 off 25 balls, Shanaka said he read the wicket well, took his time and didn’t throw his wicket away.

“I took a few balls to get in. I read the wicket well, so I didn’t throw my wicket away. The process is always important. They took a brave decision to bat first, it wasn’t the best idea to bat first in these conditions. We should take this momentum in the ODI series moving forward.

