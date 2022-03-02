WATCH: David Warner Performs Hook Step of Maar Khayega Song From Bachchhan Pandey, Akshay Kumar Reacts

Australia veteran opener David Warner once again expressed his love for Indian music and movies as he entertained the fans on Instagram with his new reel. Warner, who enjoyed a massive fan following in India, shared a reel on Instagram where he is showcasing his movies on upcoming Bollywood movie Bachchan Pandey’s song Maar Khaayega starring superstar Akshay Kumar. The southpaw looked intense in the video and lip-sync the lyrics while pumping his chest.

Warner also asked the reaction from Akshay and captioned the video “How did I go @akshaykumar."

The video has already garnered over 400,000 likes as Akshay shared the video on his Instagram story. The Bollywood superstar hailed Warner’s steps and wrote “You’ve hit it out of the park brother @davidwarner31 #MaarKhayegaaEvilDance."

Warner is often seen dancing and swapping faces with Indian film stars on his Instagram videos as the fans love his off-field personality.

Recently, the Australian opener spent some time with popular Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and he made sure that he shares the post on Instagram.

The cricketer on Monday took to Instagram to post a photo with famous Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg. He captioned the photo as, “Who would play you in a movie??

Warner is currently in Pakistan for the three-match Test series as Australia toured their for the first time in 24 years. Apart from the Test matches, both teams will also lock horns in three ODIs and a one-off T20I. However, Warner has been rested for the white-ball series.

Australia Test squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

