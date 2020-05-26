Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Watch: David Warner Performs TikTok’s ‘Thumka Challenge’ with Daughters

On Telugu star Jr. NTR’s birthday, Warner and Candice wished him by dancing on his popular song Nenu Pakka Local. He wrote, “Happy birthday @jrntr have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast @candywarner1(sic.),” in caption.

Trending Desk |May 26, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Cricketer David Warner is enjoying a solid fanbase on TikTok ever since his debut on the social platform. The Australian opener has been grabbing all the attention by posting incredible clips featuring his family.

This time, Warner took up the “thumka challenge” on TikTok, along with his baby girls Ivy Mae and Indi Rae. Captioning the post, he said, “Who loves dancing more #thumkachallenge #family #kids #happiness”

Once again, the Warner family aces the challenge with their rendition. The explosive batsman has been rather active on social media with wife Candice and daughters and they all have danced to several Indian tunes.

Few days ago, Warner added a TikTok video on his timeline wherein he was seen dancing to popular Bollywood song Bala from the movie Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar.

“I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge Friday nights,” wrote Warner.

The captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team SunRisers Hyderabad has been putting in extra efforts to please the southern part of India. He has been rigorously exploring music from the Telugu and Tamil film Industry for his uploads, which are being widely shared.

Warner’s rendition of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s song Butta Bomma with Candice went viral in no time.

While Warner was engaging on the platform already, his performance on Ajith’s song gave his TikTok stardom another height.

