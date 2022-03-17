WATCH: David Warner Repairs Karachi Pitch With 'Thor Hammer' After Pat Cummins; Wife Candice Reacts With a Wish

The pitch for the second Test between Pakistan and Australia forced the visitors’ players some extra job to do on the last two days of the match. On Day 4 and 5, the pitch turned a bit uneven as the bowlers were struggling to land their foot accurately while bowling. Cummins took the matter into his own hands to do the ground staff’s work during the fourth day’s play as he was seen hitting the pitch with a hammer to repair it for his bowlers. While opener David Warner was spotted doing the same on the final day of the match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board gave a reference to Marvel comics superhero ‘Thor’ while positing the videos of both incidents. On Warner’s video, PCB wrote, “The Thor hammer made another cameo today."

Thor is a superhero from Marvel comics and the cinematic universe who carries a hammer named ‘Mjolnir’. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The veteran opener’s wife Candice Warner retweeted the video on her Twitter account and wrote, “I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!"

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA— Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed 196 and Mohammad Rizwan 104 not out to deny Australia victory on Wednesday and force a dramatic draw in the second Test in Karachi.

The Australians had sniffed victory on their first tour of the country in nearly a quarter of a century, but Azam and Rizwan put in record-breaking performances to ensure the series will go to a meaningful third and final Test starting Monday after the first also ended in a draw last week.

The Pakistan pair looked to be safely steering the home team to a draw, but spinner Nathan Lyon turned the match on its head by dismissing Azam and then Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries.

Set a daunting 506-run target, Pakistan finished on 443-7 after being bundled out for 148 in their first innings. Australia made 556-9 declared in their first innings and, after deciding not to enforce the follow-on, declared their second at 97-2.

