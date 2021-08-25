Watch: David Warner's Daughter Groove to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming

Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner’s love for Indian cinema is well-known. Now it seems, much like their father, Warner’s daughters have also developed an affinity for Indian films and songs. The former Australian vice-captain’s latest Instagram post is a testimony of that. On Tuesday, Warner posted a video of his daughters dancing to the famous Tamil song ‘Vaathi coming’. The song is from actor Thalapathy Vijay’s hit film Master.

“Literally undies on their heads hour. Obsessed by Vaathi coming song,” Warner captioned the post. He tagged his wife Candice Warner and added two ‘face with Tears of Joy’ emojis on the post.

The post was an instant hit among Warner’s followers as it garnered over 18 lakh views on the Facebook-owned platform in less than 24 hours.

Warner is currently on a break from cricket. He also opted out from Australia’s recent tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to bubble fatigue. Away from field duties, Warner is spending some quality time with his family in Australia.

Warner was last seen in action during the first leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which was held in India. Earlier this month, Warner had also confirmed that he will travel to UAE for the second leg of the Indian Premier League.

Warner confirmed his participation in the second leg by sharing a snap of himself in Hyderabad’s orange jersey from his official Instagram handle. “I’ll be back,” Warner wrote in the caption box of the post.

He has been recalled to his country’s national set-up as Cricket Australia (CA) named a strong 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Australia’s 15-member squad for 2021 World Cup: Aaron Finch (C), Pat Cummins (VC), Matthew Wade, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson.

