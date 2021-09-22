WATCH: David Warner’s Daughter Ivy’s Adorable Message Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner’s daughter Ivy has an adorable message for her father ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Ivy’s video message was shared by the official Instagram handle of Warner. “Too cute our big girl Ivy! Thanks, darling and may our team do a great job for our fans,” Warner captioned the clip on the photo and video sharing platform.

In the footage, Ivy can be heard wishing the former Australian vice-captain good luck for today’s match.

“Hi, dad, Good luck tonight. I hope you win. Go Sunrisers! Bye,” Ivy said. In the video, Ivy could be seen wearing an orange colour t-shirt. The reason behind Ivy’s t-shirt could be that SRH fans are known as Orange Army.

There was also a quote written on Ivy’s t-shirt – “Busy changing the world.”

Warner’s followers were also happy to see Ivy’s video message and they shared their approval by liking the video and flooding the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, going into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of IPL, Warner as well as his IPL team Hyderabad would hope for a change in fortune as they had a very disappointing run in the first phase of the league.

In the India leg, SRH managed to win just one out of their opening seven games and they are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL table with just two points to their name.

Warner also failed to make an impact for his side in the first leg and was sacked as SRH skipper after six games. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was named Warmer’s replacement. But even he was not able to change Hyderabad’s fortune as they lost their next by 55 runs at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In a bold decision, Williamson had also dropped Warner from playing XI for their seventh match of the season due to his poor striker rate and it would be interesting to see if the Australian will feature in Hyderabad’s playing XI today.

