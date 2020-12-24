Watch: Debutant Oliver Davies Smashes Brilliant One-handed Six in BBL T20

Playing in the ongoing Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder in his debut T20, the 20-year-old batsman smashed 36 runs off 22 deliveries against Perth Scorchers in a splendid knock that included three sixes and one boundary.

Not many players get the debut of their dreams in cricket. But for Oliver Davies, it was surely a night to remember in Big Bash league 2020 that he would cherish forever. In his first outing among the best professionals in the game, Davies showed a glimpse of what he is capable of and will definitely be a player to watch in the future.

Out of the three sixes, the one-handed six he smashed was so brilliant that it has become the talk of the town since. It happened in the 11th over of the second innings, when Scorchers’ pacer Jason Behrendorff pitched a short delivery to Davies. The debutant smacked the ball towards the square leg, releasing one hand off the bat in the process, as the ball travelled several feet over the boundary.

Sydney Thunder went on to win the match by seven wickets as they chased down the target of 153 set by the Scorchers. Skipper Callum Ferguson made the maximum 61 runs off 53 balls, while Ben Cutting, who came after Davies, finished off with a magnificent knock of 29 runs off 16 deliveries. Thunder won the match with 3 balls remaining.

After the match, Davies talked about his debut experience where he thanked his captain Ferguson for a valuable piece of advice. He said that Ferguson told him that the best advice he got on his first-class debut from his coach was “when you get out there, take a second to take it all in.”

“So I just went out there with a smile on my face the whole time,” Davies said.

Davies added that the after years of effort, the opportunity he got and the way he executed it was quite rewarding.