Watch: Deepak Chahar Gets The Ball to Swing as he Tests Batters During India Nets

Deepak Chahar is enjoying the pace-friendly conditions in South Africa as a clip shared by the India limited-overs star on social media shows. Chahar, during a practice session, generated prodigious swing and bounce to trouble batters.

The 29-year-old Chahar is with the India Test squad as a standby for the three-match series against South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion. While he may not be part of the Test squad, the pacer must have left quite an impression considering he was being watched by India head coach Rahul Dravid who was, at one point, keeping the wickets.

“Red ball is fun," Chahar wrote alongside the clip while sharing it on Twitter.

Chahar is one of the four standby players for the South Africa Tests including Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

While Chahar hasn’t yet played a Test for India, he has though represented the country in five ODIs and 17 T20Is, taking 29 wickets combined. He would be hopeful of making the cut for the three-match ODI series against South Africa though that follows the Tests.

The Tests will be played in Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town between December 26 and January 15. The ODIs get underway from January 19 with the first two matches scheduled to be held in Paarl while the third will be played in Cape Town on January 23.

The tour is being held under strict covid protocols thanks to the emergence of a new variant. The matches will be played behind the closed doors with Cricket South Africa banning any interaction of Indian players with the general public.

Additionally, BCCI has been given a guarantee that the touring party will be allowed to return home in the scenario of borders being closed should their be an alarming rise in infections.

