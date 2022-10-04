WATCH: Deepak Chahar Gives Cheeky Warning to South Africa's Tristan Stubbs For Non-Striker's Run-out

Pacer Deepak Chahar gave a cheeky warning to young Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs for a non-striker’s run-out during the third T20I between India and South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Chahar was bowling the first ball of the 16th over when he saw Stubbs backing up a bit too early. The Indian pacer stopped before delivering the ball and gave a warning to the young South African batter.

Stubbs was batting at 13 at that time as Team India was also looking to take a wicket but Chahar decided to give him a warning as he also smiled after that. However, Chahar eventually got him out in the final over for 23.

The video of the incident went viral on social media as some fans were not on the same page with Chahar for giving the batter a warning.

Recently, India women’s cricket team spinner Deepti Sharma executed the non-striker’s run-out against England’s Charlotte Dean which grabbed a lot of limelight. Several former England cricketers and their media targeted Deepti for doing what was totally within the laws of the game as a huge section of people from India and other countries backed the spinner for her smart work to get the better of the English batter.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in Indore. India, who are leading the series made three changes in their side as Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Md Siraj came in place of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh for this match.



“We’re going to field first. It’s a very high scoring ground, I feel the pitch won’t change a lot so it’s nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Kohli and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We’ve got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in,” said Rohit at the toss.

“We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way,” he added.

