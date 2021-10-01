Watch: Deepak Chahar Hilarious Interruption as Shardul Thakur Interviews Ravindra Jadeja

The mood in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp is high and electric as they are set to qualify for the next stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with utmost ease. Not just to qualify, but the Chennai based franchise is also in contention to finish in the top two positions in the IPL points table. The cheerful mood in CSK camp was also visible during Shardul Thakur’s interview with Ravindra Jadeja after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the last ball thriller.

The video of Shardul’s interview with Jadeja was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of IPL broadcasters. Interestingly, more than Jadeja and Shardul’s questions and answers, it was the hilarious interruption of Deepak Chahar that grabbed the attention of the internet.

Have a look at the video here:

Behind the scenes action✅Dressing room fun ✅Match insights ✅It all happens in #Byjus #CricketLIVE. Share your predictions for #SRHvCSK & tune-in:Today, 6 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/0fHTeHnDnu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 30, 2021

The video starts with Jadeja speaking about his match-winning performance against KKR with Shardul before Chahar, who could be seen eating something, nonchalantly interrupted them and offered his food to them. Chahar’s intervention left everyone in the room including Jadeja and Shardul in splits.

Moving on to the CSK vs KKR match:

Chasing 172 runs to win, Jadeja smashed two fours and as many sixes in the penultimate over off Prasidh Krishna’s bowling as CSK won the match by two wickets.

Speaking about his late cameo, Jadeja said: “I was under pressure, I was thinking about my strength, finally I hit 20 runs in second last over and winning my team from there and so I am feeling very happy today.”

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021:

After a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the league, CSK made a remarkable comeback in the first leg of the IPL 2021. The yellow brigade continued their brilliant effort in the second leg of the league by winning all four games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They currently occupy the top spot in the table with 18 points from 11 games. Chennai will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of IPL on Saturday, October 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here