Watch: Deepak Chahar Nearly Breaks Down in Tears After India's Four-run Defeat to South Africa

India cricketer Deepak Chahar nearly welled up following his team’s heartbreaking four-run defeat to South Africa in the third and final ODI in Cape Town on Sunday. Chasing 288, India recovered and nearly pulled off a dramatic win thanks to a lower-order rearguard led by Chahar who made a sparkling fifty to launch the comeback.

India were bowled out for 283 and had the tourists not lost wickets in a heap after a 98-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, they could’ve ended their South Africa tour on a positive note. The defeat was India’s fifth straight across formats against the hosts as they ended on the wrong side of a 3-0 clean sweep.

India had also lost the three-match Test series 1-2 that preceded the ODIs.

Chahar was batting like a dream after walking in at no.7. From 223/7, he singlehandedly brought India back in the hunt with five fours and two sixes in a 34-ball 54.

Lungi Ngidi then had him hole out to Dwaine Pretorius in the 48th over with India needing just 10 runs to win. A visibly distraught Chahar had to take a long walk back to the team’s dugout and later was captured nearly breaking down in tears.

Chahar had also played a vital role with the ball with his two wickets ensuring South Africa ended with a total well under the 300-run mark.

The 29-year-old’s all-round show drew praise from India head coach Rahul Dravid. “I mean Deepak Chahar has shown in the opportunities he has gotten with us in Sri Lanka and over here well, he has got some really good ability with the bat. We know what he can do with the ball as well. I have seen him at India A as well and I know he can bat really well so certainly gives us a lot more options," Dravid said after the match.

