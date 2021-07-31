Watch: Deepak Chahar posts stylish clip as Indian team returns home from Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India on Friday returned home from their month-long tour of Sri Lanka. The news about the same was confirmed by ace India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Deepak Chahar. After landing in India, the Agra born cricketer shared a short clip of the men-in-blue coming out of the airport. “Walk back home," Chahal wrote in the caption box on Instagram. In the footage, Shikhar Dhawan, his deputy for the Sri Lanka tour Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chahar could be seen walking into the arrival section.

The post also created a buzz among the cricket enthusiast of the country as they complement they heaped praises on the Indian players.

Meanwhile, Team India had a mixed tour of Sri Lanka as they lost the T20I series 1-2, after winning the ODI series by the same margin.

However, India’s loss in the shortest format of the game was partially due to a young and inexperienced squad. In the last T20I match, the Indian team was forced to play with just five players after Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for the COVID-19. After Krunal’s result as many as eight cricketers were ruled out from the second two games as they came in close contact with the Baroda cricketer.

Moving on to Chahar’s performance in the just-concluded tour:

Chahar was a standout performer during the ODI series as he picked four wickets in three games. He also starred with the bat in the second ODIs as he played the knock of his life, an unbeaten 69, to guided men-in-blue home after a batting collapse.

