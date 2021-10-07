Watch: Deepak Chahar Proposes to Girlfriend in The Stands After IPL 2021 Match

India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend in the stands moments after the end of this team’s IPL 2021 match in Dubai on Thursday evening. The moment was captured by TV cameras even as the officials and players gathered in the part for post-match presentations.

His partner was pleasantly surprised by the proposal and happily said yes with the couple celebrating the momentous occasion with a warm hug as people around cheered them on.

ALSO READ: Who is The Mystery Girl Deepak Chahar Proposed to in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

“Picture says it all, Need all your blessings #taken" Chahar wrote on Instagram while sharing a couple of pictures of his proposal.

He also shared a video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it “Special moment,"

Later, former India opener Aakash Chopra revealed that Chahar had spoken to his CSK captain MS Dhoni about his intentions to pop the question to his girlfriend during the UAE leg of IPL season. However, Dhoni had advised Chahar to do that before the playoffs probably to not let his players get distract from the all-important stage.

ALSO READ: Rahul Powers PBKS to Six-Wicket Win

And so, the 29-year-old chose CSK’s final match before the playoffs which they unfortunately lost to PBKS at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chahar made his India debut in July 2018 with a T20I against England in Bristol. Since then, the right-arm pacer has represented his country in five ODIs and 14 T20Is, taking a combined 26 wickets in them.

He has time and again provided early wickets both for his IPL franchise CSK and for the Indian cricket team as well. However, he didn’t make the cut for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 set to get underway later this year.

He would hope to make contributions for CSK who have reached the playoffs this season after failing to do so last year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here