Watch: Deepak Chahar Whistles as Dwayne Bravo Tees Off Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) resumed their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign with a hard-fought 20-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on Sunday. It was not a cakewalk for MS Dhoni and his team as they found themselves in trouble at 7/3 and then 24/4 after opting to bat first.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88 and a sizzling cameo from Dwayne Bravo helped them to a total that proved beyond MI’s reach.

Batting first, CSK’s batsmen failed to deliver early on. However, Gaikwad’s majestic 88* off 58 balls, including nine boundaries and four maximums, helped CSK recover from a batting collapse. Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial 26 (from 33 balls) helped add 81 runs with Gaikwad for the fifth wicket. Bravo’s eight-ball 23-run assault, which included three massive sixes, saw CSK post a total of 156/6.

Bravo carried forward his triumphant run with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League to the IPL. Bravo first sent Adam Milne’s delivery for a maximum over the cover region in the 17th over. In the following over, he along with Gaikwad messed up Trent Boult’s bowling figures, as Bravo hit two massive sixes in back-to-back deliveries, while Gaikwad hit a boundary.

Bravo’s power-hitting not only entertained the fans but his own teammates too. CSK’s Deepak Chahar who was sitting in the dressing room was seen whistling after one of Bravo’s shots.

A fan shared a short video clip of Bravo’s sixes and Chahar’s celebration.

MI started their innings well but Chahar soon removed openers Quinton de Kock and Anmolpreet Singh in quick succession. Stand-in captain Keiron Pollard tried to add some runs but Josh Hazlewood sent him packing for 15. Saurabh Tiwary tried to keep the hunt on with a decent unbeaten half-century, but he ran out of overs.

Bravo scalped two wickets in the final overs to keep MI to 136/8 in 20 overs.

