WATCH: Deepti Sharma Mankads Charlotte Dean to Snatch Victory From England Women at Lord's

India’s victory in Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game looked in jeopardy as England’s Charlotte Dean was taking her team towards victory. With 17 needed off 39 balls, Deepti Sharma made a controversial move that left the crowd at the Lord’s speechless. The Indian all-rounder ran Dean out at the non-striker’s end to hand India a 16-run win. The visitors clinched the 3-match series 3-0, registering the first-ever series win on English soil.

The game was evenly poised as either side could have come out victorious. Dean was trying her best to tale England home, but Deepti stunned everyone by Mankading the English batter.

The incident happened on the 4th ball of the 44th over. Deepti was about to release the ball while Dean started to move ahead. The latter was much ahead of the crease when the Indian all-rounder decided to turn around and dislodge the bails at the non-striker’s end. The English camp looked extremely saddened as despite being in the ICC rule books, the act of Mankading is often considered to be against the spirit of the game.

The on-field officials had a discussion and went to the TV umpire who, after checking the TV replay, ruled Charlotte Dean out.

What’s your take on this? A: What Deepti did was spot on! B: Hey mate, where is the spirit of the game? C: Stay within the laws (crease) or get OUT! Comment below!#ENGvIND | #DeeptiSharma | #ThankYouJhulan pic.twitter.com/CjWxr0xkiz — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) September 24, 2022

Earlier, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord’s in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game.

Deepti top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries. Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

Chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse to be all out for 153 in 43.3 overs. Charlie Dean top-scored with 47, while captain Amy Jones contributed 28. For India, the retiring Goswami took two wickets while Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad got four and two, respectively.

