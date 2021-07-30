Watch: Devdutt Padikkal Gets Out Twice on The Dame Delivery

Devdutt Padikkal became the first Indian player born in the 2000s to play international cricket on Wednesday. A covid-19 scare in the Indian contingent before the second T20 International against Sri Lanka paved the way for several newcomers to feature in the playing XI.

Making his debut during the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, Devdutt scored 29 off 23. More was expected from the 21-year-old in the third T20I as India were aiming for a victory in the game and the series.

Batting first on Thursday, India got off to a disastrous start. The team lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck. Thus, the responsibility of steering India innings forward fell on the young shoulders of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Padikkal.

However, the pressure got the better of Padikkal and he was dismissed twice on the same delivery in two different ways. On the last delivery of the fourth over by Ramesh Mendis, Padikkal went for a sweep across the line. However, the left-hander failed to execute his plan and missed the ball completely. As the ball crashed on the batter’s pad, Sri Lanka appealed for an Lbw.

Meanwhile, Padikkal decided to go for a non-existent run after the ball rolled back towards the square leg region. However, his Ruturaj decided against the run and Padikkal had to scamper back. However, before he could make his ground, Minod Bhanuka took off the bails.

In the meantime, the umpire Kumar Dharmasena lifted his finger to adjudge Padikkal lbw. This way the 21-year-old lost his wicket twice on the same delivery and marched back to the dug-out after managing just 9 off 15.

As far as the match is concerned, India collapsed at 81 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka easily completed the target in 14.3 over to win the game by seven wickets and the T20I series by 2-1.

