Watch: Dewald Brevis Lights up SA20 Opener With a Blistering 41-ball 70*

The inaugural season of the much-hyped SA2023 got underway and it was fitting that a highly-rated star rising star lit up the opening day with a blistering innings. In a contest that featured the likes of Jos Buttler, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan among others, it was a 19-year-old Dewald Brevis who took the spotlight with an unbeaten 70 off 41 to set a comfortable, bonus-point win for his team MI Cape Town over Paarl Royals on Tuesday.

In front of a packed Newlands in Cape Town, Brevis outshined his more illustrious peers with four fours and five sixes as MI chased won a middling target of 143 in just 15.3 overs.

For his attacking innings, Brevis was chosen as the player-of-the-match and he pointed out the ‘brilliant atmosphere’ at the venue.

“Firstly, thanks to the crowd for the great support. Brilliant atmosphere, really enjoyed batting. I want to also thank God, it is wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here," he said.

Brevis consistently has been compared to the legendary AB de Villiers because of how similar their shot-making is. Such has been his impact that the teenager has been backed to make the South Africa squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup by Dale Steyn.

Brevis acknowledged the role De Villiers has played in his development.

“My relationship with AB is very special. He’s played a key role in my development and gives me right advice all the time," he said.

Brevis caught global attention after his stunning performance at the 2021 ICC U19 World Cup where he broke the record for the most runs scored in a single event before being declared player of the tournament. He was later picked up five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at the mega auction.

