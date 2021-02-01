WATCH - Dinesh Karthik's Tamil Nadu Celebrate SMAT Win Dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' From Master

Here's how the Tamil Nadu team celebrated their Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy win, dancing to the latest hit song 'Vaathi Coming' from Actor Vijay's recently released Master.

The Tamil Nadu T20 team led by Dinesh Karthik is on a high after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Sunday beating Baroda in the final by 7 wickets. Tamil Nadu were unbeaten through the tournament and emerged victorious for the second time in the tournament's history.

Interestingly, their first victory came in the inaugural edition in 2006-07, in which they were led by the same captain Karthik. Thus, it was celebration time.

Baroda had made 120 for 9 batting first with left-arm spinner Siddharth Manimaran picking up four wickets. TN got the job done rather easily with small contributions from their top order batsmen.

After the match, Karthik had said he was keen on taking the youngsters in the side forward.

"You understand your cricket over a period of time, I am very keen on taking our state cricket forward and playing for the country is always on my mind," he said.

Karthik said last year's loss in the final hurt but to see players from that squad make the Indian team makes him proud.

"It really hurt us last year. We played really good cricket and we have been pretty consistent throughout. Just the fact that there are players like Natarajan and Washington Sundar in the Indian team... those guys were around last year playing this tournament for us. Just to see those guys go there... I am sure there'll be few more going from here," he added.

"There have been so many good performances through the season. We are able to produce cricketers to play for the country, that's always a sign of a team doing well," he added.