Watch: Disaster Averted as Rishabh Pant Collides With Former IPL Teammate as He's Nearly Run Out For a Duck

Rishabh Pant could have a forgettable maiden outing as a batter while making his India captaincy debut on Thursday night. Pant was made the India T20I captain after injured KL Rahul was ruled out a day before the five-match series against South Africa was to get underway in Delhi.

The wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat in the 13th over after the dismissal of Ishan Kishan. Shreyas Iyer was on the strike when Kagiso Rabada was brought back into the attack for the 14th over with Pant on the non-striker’s end and yet to face his first delivery.

Iyer played the the first delivery of the over from Rabada towards short midwicket and after initially calling for a single, he quickly backed off. Pant though was off the blocks in a jiff and midway through the pitch, he ended up colliding with the South African bowler and was inadvertently pushed towards the right.

Pant quickly regained his balance but by then Tristan Stubbs had picked up the ball and unleashed the throw which was off the target. Pant though bumped into Stubbs as well and tumbled his way to the crease.

An exhausted, stunned Pant was on sitting on his knee, catching on his breath when Rabada offered him a handshake, realising what his former IPL captain had just gone through. To his credit, despite the twin collisions which could have ended his innings on 0, Pant managed to crack a smile.

Pant would go on to 29 off 16 with the help of two fours and as many sixes as India posted a mammoth 211/4 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In reply, superb half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen (75*) and David Miller (64*) helped the tourists chase down the target in 19.1 overs for an impressive seven-wicket win.

The second match will be played on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

