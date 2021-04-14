Watch: Drone Perfectly Captures Bird's Eye View of CSK's Practice Session

Chennai Super Kings have shared drone footage of their practice session and the players can be seen having fun with the camera. The video features the team while they are busy preparing for their next game.

The CSK captioned the video: “High and Seek! When we had a flying visitor for our training.” In one of the shots, the camera revolves around Suresh Raina, who has a shy at it with his bats. Another player is seen throwing the ball at the camera while it captures the bird’s eye view of the field.

All-rounder Karn Sharma, too, showed his right hand to the camera, hinting as if he was going to hit it if it came any closer.

Watch here:

High and Seek! When we had a flying visitor for our training.#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/TMmzFYNbaC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 13, 2021

Reacting to the tweet, fans hoped CSK would fly as high as the drone.

“Hope CSK also fly as high as the drone!” wrote a Twitter user, adding they needed to step up in their next game.

“That win is important to both silence the haters and relief all this pent up pressure. Time for the bowlers to step up and compliment our batting attack, let’s come back and win!” the user wrote.

Hope CSK also fly as high as the drone! 💯 We really need to step up in our next game, that win is important to both silence the haters and relief all this pent up pressure. 🙌💛 Time for the bowlers to step up and compliment our batting attack, let's come back and win!💪🔥 — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 13, 2021

Another user, who looks like a fan of Suresh Raina, shared a screenshot of the left-handed batsman and captioned it, “Thalaivaa”.

This fan had a bit of a laugh at the drone, saying, “When CSK bought a brand new drone.”

when CSK bought a brand new drone😂 — Manish Kumar মনীশ🕉 (@I___man_is) April 13, 2021

In their opening game of the IPL season 14, the Chennai Super Kings posted a formidable total of 189 against the Delhi Capitals, who chased it with eight balls to spare. With Suresh Raina’s 36-ball 54 runs and Moeen Ali and Sam Curran’s quick-fire thirties, the CSK stood a chance, but Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan had other plans. The duo added 138 for the first wicket, leaving CSK no opportunity to make a comeback.

The CSK will be up against Punjab Kings in their next game on April 14.

