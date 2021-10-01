Watch: Dwayne Bravo, Faf Du Plessis reveals how they ended up singing CSK song during CPL match

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have been two vital members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in the last few years. Earlier this month during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, the two stars gave CSK fans a beautiful memory to cherish as they were heard singing Chennai based outfit’s song at the toss. The video of the same had gone viral on different social networking sites.

On Thursday, during a chat with the social media team of the Chennai-based franchise, Du Plessis and Bravo opened up about how they ended up singing the song,“We are Chennai boys and making all the noise wherever we go," during the toss at the CPL match.

Interestingly at the time, Du Plessis and Bravo werepart of two different teams in CPL.While Du Plessis was leading St Lucia Kings, Bravo was the captain of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team.

The video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions’ official Twitter handle.

“It’s #Yellove first! Yellow. Here, there, #EverywhereWeGo,” CSK captioned the video on the microblogging site. They also used #WhistlePodu and tagged Bravo and Du Plessis in the post.

Speaking about the incident, Du Plessis said, “When we went to the toss, the person who was conducting it was saying ‘two CSK boys’."

Bravo then chipped in saying that he told Du Plessis how about they sing the ‘We are Chennai boys song’. The duo then decided that whoever will win the toss will start singing the song and later the other person will join.

The video concluded with Bravo saying that whatever happens, the bond between Chennai players will always remain strong.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 120 runs in that game as Kings defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 100 runs.

