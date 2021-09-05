WATCH: Dwayne Bravo Wins Toss, Joins Faf du Plessis in Singing: 'We are Chennai Boys, Making All the Noise'

Dwayne Bravo did something interesting yesterday at CPL when he went for a toss with the opposition captain, who was none other than Faf du Plessis-his CSK teammate. Bravo, as soon as he won the toss, broke into a song titled: “We are Chennai boys and making all the noise wherever we go." Du Plessis soon joined in. All of this happened as Bravo was asked whether he will bat or bowl. Yes, the answer came after the song.

CSK is all set for the IPL 2021 with the team already in UAE and gearing up hard for the tournament. Bravo, who is captain of CPL franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, is focussed on winning the CPL. The team has had an excellent start to the tournament winning four out of four. But, yesterday night his CSK mate Du Plessis came to the party smashing 120* and that made sure Patriots’ winning streak came to an end. Meanwhile it was a good sign for CSK as their opener and senior pro Du Plessis have finally found form. St Lucia Kings, who are being led by the South African, badly needed him to get back to business.

Everywhere in our“We are the Chennai Boys making all the noise"@CPL #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/70DXqEv99h — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2021

Faf du Plessis struck his highest ever T20 score (120*) and first century of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the Saint Lucia Kings recorded a commanding 100 run win over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to end their unbeaten run in this year’s tournament. The Patriots won the toss and opted to put Saint Lucia Kings into bat, with the superb du Plessis batting though the whole innings as he recorded 120* off just 60 balls, supported by Roston Chase, who once again excelled with both the bat and ball.

The Patriots succumbed in their chase, bowled out for 124 despite some fireworks from Evin Lewis, but ultimately a disciplined bowling performance from the Kings won them the game.

Saint Lucia Kings got off to a flying start as openers Andre Fletcher and Faf du Plessis ensured they batted through the Powerplay to reach 71-0. Despite losing the wickets of Fletcher and Keron Cottoy, the Kings built a mammoth total as du Plessis and Chase hit boundaries at will, contributing eight sixes between them.

The Patriots had a more restrained start as they began the chase; Devon Thomas fell to the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, with Chris Gayle following in the third over. Chase added pressure by bowling a maiden in the fourth over before Evin Lewis started to deliver some destructive shots, reaching his half century in just 25 balls. However, his 73 was in vain, as wickets tumbled, with Keemo Paul taking three wickets in the 16th over.

