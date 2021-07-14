Watch: Dwyane Bravo And Fabian Allen’s Fielding Marvel Dismisses Aaron Finch

The third T20I in the ongoing series between West Indies and Australia gave the cricket fans a memorable moment when Caribbean players Dwayne Bravo and Fabian Allen came together for an unbelievable catch to dismiss Aussie captain Aaron Finch. The hosts West Indies also sealed the five-match T20I series after taking an unassailable lead of 3-0. The Windies beat the Kangaroos by six wickets in the third game and dominated in all three areas of batting, bowling and fielding.

Australia opened the innings and during the 12th over, Finch tried to play a big shot over the deep mid-wicket off Hayden Walsh’s delivery. Bravo attempted to take the catch but the ball slipped from his hands, but he immediately used his right leg to keep the ball in the air, and Allen quickly dived to ensure Finch’s dismissal.

The match also witnessed the fiery side of Chris Gayle. The 42-year-old smashed 67 runs of just 32 balls. Gayle started his innings rather slowly and could rake up only 32 runs in the first 28 balls. However, he then transformed into his beast mode as he made 35 runs off the next 10 deliveries.

Australia had given a target of 142 runs to the West Indies. Riding on Gayle’s storm, the Caribbean team chased the total within 15 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets. West Indies are also benefiting with the absence of major Aussie players in the series. Batsmen David Warner, Glen Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stoinos and star pacer Pat Cummins had all opted out of the tournament for different reasons.

The fourth T20I will be played on July 15 while the last game is scheduled two days after on July 17. Australia will also play three ODIs with West Indies before another limited overs series in Bangladesh next month.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here