Watch: Ecstatic Zimbabwe fans after their side's T20 WC Super 12 qualification

Zimbabwe registered a comprehensive win against Scotland on Friday to cruise its way to the T20 World Cup’s Super 12 stage. Chasing 133 runs, Zimbabwe showed nerves of steel to sink Scotland. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl finished the match in style with an impressive boundary, taking his side past the finish line with 9 balls to spare. As soon as Ryan Burl hit the winning runs, Zimbabwe fans present at the Blundstone Arena erupted in joy. There were also huge celebrations back home in Zimbabwe as fans went into a frenzy. Zimbabwe Cricket board has shared a euphoric video of the fans on Twitter.

In the heartwarming video, passionate Zimbabwe fans can be seen having a jubilant celebration in a bar.

The video has gone viral on social media. Netizens have loved the wholesome video and have expressed their happiness for the Zimbabwe fans. One Twitter user wrote, “Celebration of Zimbabwe fans, they truly deserve this, after all, struggle and pain in last few years.”

Celebration of Zimbabwe fans, they truly deserve this, after all struggle and pain in last few years. pic.twitter.com/SyUvSnEzuF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 21, 2022

Choosing to bat first, Scotland failed to put up a big total on the board and finished with 132 from their 20 overs. The likes of Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava dismantled the Scotland batting line-up, giving their side an upper hand in the match.

Chasing a paltry target of 133 runs, Zimbabwe got off to an abrupt start as their opener Regis Chakabva was dismissed in the first over. It was followed by the fall of Wesley Madhevere in the next over, putting Zimbabwe in a spot of bother. However, skipper Craig Ervine steadied the ship and played a captain’s knock. Ervine stitched an invaluable 64-run partnership with Sikandar Raza to put the pressure back on Scotland.

After they both got out, Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl displayed good game awareness to take their team across the finish line. Sikandar Raza was awarded the Man of the match title for his all-around show. With this memorable win, Zimbabwe has now qualified for the Super 12 stage where they have been drafted into Group 2. Craig Ervine and Co will now compete alongside Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and the Netherlands.

