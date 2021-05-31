WATCH | Emotional Scenes as Australia's Pat Cummins Reunites With Pregnant Wife After Quarantine

The past few weeks have been no less than a roller-coaster ride for everyone involved with IPL 2021. The league was suspended on May 4 after a few positive cases appeared in some of the franchises. Soon after, the foreign players had to leave India. The Aussies flew to the Maldives until a travel ban from their country was lifted. Thereafter, they had to quarantine in Australia itself, before leaving for their respective destinations.

Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels! pic.twitter.com/YA3j98zJId — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 31, 2021

On Sunday, a video of Pat Cummins meeting his pregnant partner emerged online. In the video an emotional Cummins is seen hugging his partner Becky, uncontrollably. Apart from Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner were among others to have completed a quarantine in Sydney.

Warner posted videos on his Instagram account that showed him reuniting with his daughters, before adding a clip of the ocean captioned “It’s great to be home”.

While Jason Behrendorff said, “It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family,” he said.

On the other hand, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had opened up about his Covid-19 journey. “My initial test came up as a weak positive, and we were sort of hoping the next would be negative and it’d be alright, but unfortunately I got retested the next day and that came back positive,” he said.

“To be honest, I had already started feeling some of the symptoms and so I was thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure I’ve got it’.”

“Plus I was sitting next to the bowling coach on the bus a few times, so I thought, ‘If he’s got it then there’s a pretty good chance I’ve got it as well’.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here