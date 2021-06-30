WATCH-England Cricketers Celebrate as Three Lions Knock Germany Out of Euro 2020

England cricketers had a field day as they beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Chester-Le-Street. They chased down the target of 186 set by Sri Lanka as the visitors wobbled again on English soil. Joe Root and his men knocked off the winning runs with fifteen overs to spare and used the extra time to watch England vs Germany at Euro 2020 where the Three Lions knocked Germany out of the tournament with 2-0 win. Here’s a clip shared by ECB where the players can be seen celebrating Harry Kane’s goal.

England’s cricketers celebrating Harry Kane’s goal against Germany at the #Euro2020Cricket Football : ECBpic.twitter.com/b6kbnP0avE — The Field (@thefield_in) June 30, 2021

England Beat Sri Lanka in First ODI

Chris Woakes set up a comfortable five-wicket win finished by Joe Root as England again proved too strong for Sri Lanka in the opening one-day international at the Riverside on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Woakes, in only his third international in over nine months, finished with excellent figures of 4/18 from his full 10 overs as 50-over world champions England dismissed Sri Lanka for a meagre 185 at Durham’s headquarters.

Root, in his 150th match at this level, then made 79 not out as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble.

‘Felt good’

Warwickshire allrounder Woakes, named player of the match, told BBC Radio: “I felt good today, it is always nice to get a couple (of wickets) early.

“I try to assess conditions early, and work out what it is best to do on the wicket, while taking wickets. I just try and make it as hard as possible for the batter on that wicket."

Sri Lanka’s batting had faltered repeatedly during a preceding 3-0 T20 series loss to England and it was no great surprise to see them dismissed cheaply after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss.

The tourists were missing three senior players after Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were all sent home following a breach of team Covid-19 regulations.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here