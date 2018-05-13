Watch a Fan Breach Security and Enter Kotla to Click Selfie With Kohli

Taking to Instagram, a fan posted a video which read: “Didn't I tell you? He doesn't has Fans, He has Devotees. 🙏❤ And also when the security took him away Vee was like Be careful Be careful! How sweet! ❤ And still ppl call him egoistic and Selfish! Those ppl can rather die instead of speaking Shit about such a genuine personality. 🔥❤”
It was the Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers show for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they kept their hopes alive in the IPL with a five-wicket win over the Delhi Daredevils.
It was a similar script for Delhi Daredevils as their batsmen did the job and posted 181/4 in 20 overs but bowlers failed miserably yet again as Bangalore chased the target in just 19 overs.
Kohli led the chase from the front after openers Moeen Ali (1) and Parthiv Patel (6) were dismissed early. Nepali teenager Sandeep Lamichhane picked his first wicket of the tournament when he removed Patel.
But Kohli and de Villiers then put on118 runs for the third wicket with Delhi bowlers not having any answers for their brilliance. The skipper showed his tremendous wrist work, clearing the short Kotla boundaries at will and taking the game away from Delhi.
By the time Amit Mishra removed him, he had scored 70 off just 40 deliveries with three sixes and seven boundaries. de Villiers was then starved of strike and he kept on losing partners as Mandeep (13) and Sarfraz (11) departed quickly.
But as soon as the South African got back strike, he sealed the game in stunning style with consecutive sixes off Trent Boult, inflicting further misery on Delhi.
Earlier, Delhi rode some power packed batting by Rishabh Pant and talented teenager Abhishek Sharma to post a challenging total of 181/4.
Pant plundered 61 runs off 34 balls to help Delhi overcome some early hiccups. The 17-year-old Sharma gave the finishing touches to the innings, smashing his way to 46 runs off just 19 balls to give the hosts a very good chance to clinch the fourth win of a rather forgettable campaign.
First Published: May 13, 2018, 11:26 AM IST