WATCH - Fan in Eng vs NZ Struggles to Wear Raincoat, Incident Caught on Camera Leaves Crowd in Splits

The presence of fans in stadiums in England often bring with it plenty of action from the stands. There was a hilarious incident during the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s in London, with a fan struggling to wear his raincoat. The cameraman ensured he caught the entire struggle, and the entire crowd had a good time.

Not just the fans, even Rory Burns from the ground was seen appluading as he finally got it right.

Watch the video here:

“They’re not as easy at they look” 😅 This man’s reaction is everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/Czlt0nxSUI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2021

On the field, a patient half-century from Dom Sibley helped England thwart New Zealand’s victory push as the first Test at Lord’s ended in a draw. NZ skipper Kane Williamson’s bold declaration at lunch on Sunday’s fifth and final day left England with a target of 273 in 75 overs to win the first of this two-match series after the whole of Friday’s play was washed out. But England did not appear in any mood to take up the challenge; they reached 170 for 3 when players shook hands. Sibley (60* off 207) played a patient knock, while Rory Burns (25 off 81) and Joe Root (40 off 71) played their parts too.

Burns, who anchored England’s modest first-innings 275 with 132, had made 25 when he edged a swinging delivery from left-arm paceman Wagner low to second slip Tim Southee.

And England’s 49-1 soon became 56-2.

Southee, who had taken 6-43 in England’s first innings, had Zak Crawley out for a second two of the game when his sliced drive off a swinging ball to Henry Nicholls in the gully.

The wickets kept NZ interested but Joe Root and Sibley added 80 for the third wicket to kill their hopes. They weren’t doing that at great pace though, which kept New Zealand still in with a chance of victory. When Wagner trapped Root lbw for 40, NZ had a slim chance.

But Sibley reached his half-century in the next over and kept England safe along with Ollie Pope.

