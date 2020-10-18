IPL 2020 CSK vs DC: Watch as Fan Risks Life to Collect Match Ball After Ravindra Jadeja's Massive Six Sails Over Sharjah Stadium

Ravindra Jadeja did not have a good time with the ball as Chennai Super Kings bowler failed to defend 17 runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals, but he did manage to knock off 33 off just 13 balls earlier in the night to help CSK set a solid total of 179/4 on board.

Ravindra Jadeja did not have a good time with the ball as Chennai Super Kings bowler failed to defend 17 runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals in Match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday to succumb to their sixth loss of the season, but he did manage to knock off 33 off just 13 balls earlier in the night to help CSK set a solid total of 179/4 on board.

After the top order of Faf du Plessis (58), Shane Watson (36) and Ambati Rayudu (45) set a decent base for a good total, Jadeja smacked four sixes in the fag end of the innings to propel the total to near to the 180-mark and one of those sixes sailed over the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It was not the first time that a massive hit from a batsman cleared the small Sharjah ground, with AB de Villiers hits' hitting the traffic on the road and fans even getting hold of the match balls.

However, on Saturday a crazy fan risked his life to collect the match ball that landed on the road in decent traffic.

As for the match, Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, here on Saturday. Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one to spare.

On 99, Dhawan also got a caught-behind decision reversed, using DRS. Despite a well-set Dhawan at the crease, Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away just four runs to keep CSK in hunt. Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan's effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style. DC now have 14 points from nine games, one more than second-placed Mumbai Indians (12). Dhawan took 58 balls for his unbeaten knock that was studded with 14 shots to the fence and one over it. He shifted the gears with ease as he not only worked the ball around but found boundaries consistently to keep the asking rate under control. His straight six off Curran stood out.