Watch: Fan Takes a Stunning Catch in The Stands During SA20

Joburg Super Kings batter Donovan Ferreira produced a blistering knock of unbeaten 40-ball 82 in the inaugural SA20 League, but it was one certain spectator present in the stands who managed to steal the limelight on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the fourth delivery of the 10th over of Super Kings innings after Ferreira smashed a monstrous six. The 24-year-old, while facing Prenelan Subrayen, sent the ball flying into the upper tier of the stands.

And at that point, one particular fan exhibited sheer acrobatics to pull off a mind-boggling one-handed catch. Needless to say, the fan was lauded by his fellow spectators present at the Kingsmead in Durban. With this, the fan also became the first entrant into the ‘Catch a Million’ competition in the tournament.

The incredible catch triggered a buzz on social media. The official Twitter handle of the SA20 League also shared a video of the stunning grab.

“Boss moves only. We have our first entrant into the Catch a Million competition and what a grab it was,” read the caption.

Ferreira belted eight boundaries and five sixes to guide his side to a formidable total of 190 in the second fixture of the SA20 League. The Pretoria-born batter has so far scored 621 runs at a strike rate of 123.69 in T20 cricket.

Coming back to the match, the Super Kings were under huge trouble as they lost four quick wickets after scoring just 27 runs. Ferreira, along with veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis, weathered the storm and forged a solid partnership of 72 runs to register a challenging total for their side.

Super Kings skipper Faf departed after scoring 39. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd also blistering innings of 19-ball 40.

Durban Super Giants kicked off the run chase on a prolific note after putting up a solid opening partnership of 98. Super Giants skipper Quinton de Kock appeared to be in fine form. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 78 runs off 52 deliveries.

However, his efforts eventually went in vain as Super Giants were restricted to 174. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph emerged as the best bowler for Super Kings, picking up two wickets in the fixture.

