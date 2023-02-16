WATCH: Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Spotting Virat Kohli in New Delhi

Virat Kohli is home. The Delhi-born cricketer will face Australia in the second Test of the series at his home ground at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Friday. This is the first Test being held in the national capital since 2017. While fans across India go crazy when they spot Virat Kohli, Delhi has always been a special place for the star batter. Ahead of the second Test, Kohli was at the venue to take part in training sessions. Fans present near the ground, quite understandably, mobbed Kohli to get a glimpse. Kohli left the stadium in his classy Porsche.

The craze of Virat kohli in Delhi is unmatchable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P6qqbZBUjj— Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) February 16, 2023

Virat Kohli tweeted about playing in Delhi again. Kohli uploaded an Instagram story with the caption, “A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling.”

Virat Kohli Instagram Story #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MvVSoCJu2o— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 15, 2023

According to news agency ANI, Team India has to change their hotel in Delhi at the last minute because on the rush in the hotels due to G20 events and the marriage season. The report also claimed that Virat Kohli is not staying with the team in the hotel. Kohli is believed to be staying with his family members who live in Delhi.

Virat Kohli, in his first appearance in Delhi as India skipper, had enjoyed a sensational outing against South Africa in 2015. Kohli had scored 44 and 88 in that game as India thrashed the Proteas by 337 runs. In his last Test appearance in Delhi, Kohli had produced a remarkable double hundred against Sri Lanka. Kohli had played a sensational knock of 243 in the first innings of that contest in 2017.

Since that match in December 2017, Kohli has played in Delhi just once in international circuit. Kohli’s last international match in Delhi occurred in March 2019 during the fifth ODI against Australia. Kohli’s last T20I appearance at this venue took place against New Zealand in November 2016.

However, Virat Kohli’s form in Test cricket has not been quite impressive in recent times. The 34-year-old had managed to breach the three-digit mark in Tests last time in November 2019. In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli could only manage to score 12 runs. Kohli now has a chance to headline his return to his home ground with a power-packed performance.

India lead the four-match Test series against Australia 1-0.

Get the latest Cricket News here