Watch: Fans Unhappy After Video of a Leaking Roof at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral on Social Media

Cricket fans were understandably disappointed after the series-deciding fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa was called off due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. Only 21 deliveries could be bowled before the match was stopped due to inclement weather and then abandoned.

Spectators present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had to endure some additional trouble as well. A video of water leakage from the roof has now gone viral on social media. Indian cricket fans in the video were visibly dismayed by the lack of proper infrastructure at such an iconic stadium.

A Twitter user had shared the video while replying to a post shared by former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. “Retractable roof door ki baat hai sir, this is the kind of roof under which we fans were waiting during the rain!! High time BCCI used all the money they have earned to give fans a better experience at the stadiums first,” read the caption.

Retractable roof door ki baat hai sir, this is the kind of roof under which we fans were waiting during the rain!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ High time @BCCI used all the money they have earned to give fans a better experience at the stadiums first! pic.twitter.com/QqKk2dhDp1 — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) June 19, 2022

One user called the state of the infrastructure at Chinnaswamy appalling and said that spectators deserved a refund.

Appalling to see this in Chinnaswamy. Spectators not just deserve refund #KSCA owes them an apology for this leaking roof. On paper there is a solar energy efficient system but in reality it’s basic functionality of being is roof is lost. @anilkumble1074 @VVSLaxman281 — Rohan Karkhanis▶️ (@RohanKarkhanis) June 19, 2022

Another user pointed out how fans are considered “3rd class citizens” even after paying hefty amounts.

What a debacle.. seriously as always the biggest stakeholders of the game being considered 3rd class citizens even after paying hefty amounts…they earned 50000cr, how much are they spending upon the betterment of the fans..?? — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) June 19, 2022

Another user wrote, “This is 100% true! I always get shocked by this, considering India regards themselves as the best cricket nation.”

This is 100% true! I always get shocked by this, considering India regards themselves as the best cricket nation — The Network Engineer (@MncwangoNsiba) June 19, 2022

Many claimed that most cricket stadiums in the country are in a poor state.

This is the case with almost all stadium. That's one of the reason why COA pulled their ears — Mojo (@mojo1131) June 19, 2022

😶this is bad — naq5 (@ntweet_55) June 19, 2022

Chopra had also highlighted the urgency to improve the quality and condition of such stadiums. “Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can,” he wrote on Twitter

Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof…with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2022

Initially a heavy shower had delayed the start in Bengaluru. South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Though, the visitors could only manage to bowl just 21 deliveries as rain again intervened to halt the progress of the game. The umpires waited for more than 90 minutes but no change in the weather eventually forced the game to be called off.

The five-match T20I series ended level at 2-2. South Africa had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first two matches to secure a crucial 2-0 lead. Later, the Rishabh Pant-led India side scripted a superb comeback to clinch two back-to-back victories to level the series.

