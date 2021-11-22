Watch: Fielding Coach T Dilip Gets a Pat On the Back from Rahul Dravid; Here's Why

The newly appointed India head coach Rahul Dravid was delighted with Men in Blue’s performance during the third T20I match against New Zealand on Sunday. From the batting, bowling to fielding, India were at their absolute best as they hammered NZ by 73 runs in the last T20I. However, on Sunday night, there was one particular moment on the field when Dravid looked ecstatic and was even seen patting India’s fielding coach T Dilip on the back. The incident took place during the 14th over of New Zealand’s batting when Ishan Kishan produced a magical moment on the field to dismiss Kiwi vice-captain Mitchell Santner for a direct hit.

On the first ball of the 14th over, Santner tucked the ball on the on-side and ran for a single as Kishan came charging from the mid-wicket boundary to collect the ball. After completing the first run, Santner ran for the second one but was a yard short when Kishan’s direct hit sent the stumps flying.

Here is the video of Santner’s run-out:

Now, have a look at Dravid’s reaction:

India blanked New Zealand in the T20I series:

Following their thumping win over New Zealand in the last T20I, Team India blanked New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match series. Rohit Sharma-led side started the T20I series with a five-wicket win in Jaipur. They won the next match in Ranchi by seven wickets to take an unbeaten lead of 2-0 before finishing the series 3-0 in Kolkata.

India vs New Zealand two-match Test series

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the two-match Test series. The upcoming red-ball tournament is part of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The opening Test will be played in Kanpur’s Green Park stadium, starting from November 25.

