CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Fiery S Sreesanth Returns to Competitive Cricket for Kerala, Bags a Wicket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Fiery S Sreesanth Returns to Competitive Cricket for Kerala, Bags a Wicket

Speedster S Sreesanth, who has been in wilderness for over seven years because of a betting/fixing-related life ban, returned to competitive cricket on Monday and bagged a solitary wicket for Kerala against Puducherry in an Elite E match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 12, 2021, 8:06 AM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Fiery S Sreesanth Returns to Competitive Cricket for Kerala, Bags a Wicket

Speedster S Sreesanth, who has been in wilderness for over seven years because of a betting/fixing-related life ban, returned to competitive cricket on Monday and bagged a solitary wicket for Kerala against Puducherry in an Elite E match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai.

ALSO READ - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl; Wishes Pour in from Cricket Circles

Sreesanth returned after the Ombudsman of the Indian cricket board -- which had banned him for life -- reduced the ban on a suggestion/directive of the Supreme Court, which the bowler had moved to have his ban rescinded. He was initially arrested in the match-fixing/betting case during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

In the second match of the day, played at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, 37-year-old Sree Santh bagged one wicket for 29 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 7.25 as the Sanju Samson-led Kerala beat Puducherry by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Interestingly, Sreesanth's former Ranji Trophy teammate, Tinu Yohannan, who has also represented India, is head coach of the Kerala team.

The fast bowler was a regular in the Indian team and was part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium, where he returned to competitive cricket on Monday.

"God is great. My faith in god has given me this opportunity to comeback for the Kerala team. I am physically fitter than I was in 2011 when we won the World Cup. I am expecting to perform well and the team has both experienced hands like Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, captain Sanju Samson, as well as young players like KM Asif," Sreesanth told IANS over telephone from Mumbai.

ALSO READ - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Their Romance Timeline

Sony Cheruvathur, a former Kerala Ranji Trophy captain and a compatriot of Sree Santh, said he is a gifted bowler.

"I know Sree Santh and his attitude. He is raring to go and he has always been an aggressive person in the field and this nature will take him a long way. He is a gifted fast bowler and I am expecting him to perform exceedingly well. He is a happy go lucky guy," Cheruvathur told IANS.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches