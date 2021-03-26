WATCH - Five Most Famous Brother Duos to Play International Cricket Together

Indian cricketers and brothers,Hardik and Krunal Pandya have made the country proud with their performance in the 1st ODI against England. The match, which was also Krunal’s debut ODI for the team, witnessed him become the fastest half century scorer as a debutant. He slammed 50 from 26 balls in the match on March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket association stadium in Pune. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Indian cricket fans have high expectations from Pandya brothers in the ongoing ODI series.

Krunal and Hardik also play for the Mumbai Indians IPL team and have contributed immensely in the team’s series win multiple times. Interestingly, both of them made their first international appearance together in a T20I against New Zealand in February 2019.

While the Pandya brothers are making India proud, here is a look at the brothers who have played cricket together:

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan:

Most recently, the duo were a part of the India Legends team in the Road World Safety series. In the final match of the series, Yusuf was also awarded the Man of the Match title for his stellar performance. The Pathan brothers in total played eight ODIs together for India. They also represented India in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa and contributed to the team’s win in the tournament.

Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh

The duo have played quite a few ODIs together for Australia’s cricket team. They were also the first twin brothers to play an international match together. Both the brothers till date continue to be remembered for their ace batting skills.

Tom Curran and Sam Curran

The Curran brothers became the sixth pair of brothers to play for England. The two of them are a part of the team that is playing the match against India in the ODI series.

Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath

They were the first brother duo to have played together for India. The two of them played a total of three ODI games together, but left an everlasting impression on their fans.