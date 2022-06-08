WATCH: Flying Shadab Khan Takes One-handed Stunner to Dismiss Shamarh Brook During PAK vs WI 1st ODI

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Shamarh Brooks in the first ODI against West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium. The ODI series was postponed last year after a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies squad during the preceding Twenty20 series in Pakistan. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat against the hosts in the series opener.

Premier pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed Kyle Mayers early on just three to hurt Windies early.

However, they waited for a long time to get another breakthrough as it was Shadab who took a sensational catch to dismiss Brooks on 70. It was the 31st over of the match when Mohammad Nawaz pitched the ball a tad full and Brook tried to slog it over mid-wicket but only managed to find an edge. Shadab, who was standing wide of the short third man, covered the ground quickly and grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to break the 154-run stand.



Brooks scored a polished 83-ball 70 with seven boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope defied Pakistan’s much vaunted bowling attack and sweltering Multan heat to lift the West Indies to a solid 305-8. Hope scored 127 runs off 134 balls as his knock was laced with 15 boundaries and a six.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 4-77, ended Hope’s knock when he bowled him with a slower delivery in the 44th over.

The scorching Multan heat — with temperatures soaring to between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius (104 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit — did not stop Hope and Brooks, who both batted with guts and power.

Hope drove pacer Hasan Ali to cover boundary to reach three-figures off 118 balls, also completing 4,000 ODI runs in his 93rd match.

He is the 11th West Indies batsman to reach the milestone in ODI cricket.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran hit three towering sixes in his 16-ball 21 while Rovman Powell made 32 off 23 balls and Romario Shepherd took 25 off 18 as West Indies added 87 in the last ten overs

